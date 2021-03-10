Local man facing child pornography charges following search of home

Items were seized from the home and turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Sebring is facing several obscenity charges after police say they found child pornography in his home.

According to Sebring police, officers were alerted in September to 18-year-old Cameron Schmid’s E. Oregon Avenue home after receiving information from the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Items were seized from the home and turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for analysis.

Following that analysis, an arrest warrant was issued for Schmid on charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person.

Schmid was taken to the Mahoning County Jail. His bond was set at $80,000.