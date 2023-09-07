WEST SALEM Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- A Greenville man has died after a crash in Mercer County Tuesday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

PSP said that Raymond Fry Jr., 64, died in the crash.

The UTV crash happened on South Barry Road in West Salem Township shortly after 8 p.m.

Troopers said that Fry lost control and collided with an embankment, causing him to go airborne and overturn several times.

Fry was pronounced dead at the scene, according to PSP.

The report states that Fry was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet.