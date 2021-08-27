Local man creates scholarship fund, asks community to apply

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local studio is giving back to others in the community through a scholarship fund.

Deonte “Tubbs” Stubbs is the CEO of Hyer Studio in Warren. His studio works with local professionals in the entertainment industry. He said he wanted to do something to help support others the way he was once supported.

“My uncle, who passed away, he helped me build this whole business. Just from that guy believing in me and everything that I wanted to do, I wanted to start a foundation for other people that didn’t back them how he backed me,” Tubbs said.

Tubbs created the Hyer Scholarship Fund with the help of The Community Foundation of Western PA and Eastern Ohio. Although it’s a scholarship, it’s similar to a grant, as you don’t have to be a student to apply.

“I wanted regular people that have no degrees or that couldn’t finish college because of kids, I wanted them to have an opportunity to apply,” Tubbs said.

Anyone 18 and up can apply, and anyone under 18 can apply with a parent or guardian. You can also be from any local area.

So far, Tubbs has funded the entire scholarship fund himself, along with one family member. He says any extra money he makes goes into the fund.

“Everybody has to change now, and for me to be able to say that I have to become a part of the change. So making a difference means saving one life at a time. So I think this scholarship will save somebody’s life,” Tubbs said.

But he welcomes others to get involved and donate.

He is also hoping more people from the community will take notice and apply.

“There’s a lot of people that’s proud but there’s not enough people that’s involved. So I’m gonna hold my community accountable and ask them to get more involved, to donate, to spread the word, to have their kids apply,” Tubbs said.

For more information on the scholarship or how to get involved, head over to www.Hyerstudio.com.