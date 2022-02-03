YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “It was a hundred percent new for most of the kids,” said Darius Javey.

Javey said it was his goal to create a new opportunity for area kids that would allow them to travel the country.

“We played in six states, and in those six states that we played in, there was 20 other states that was there,” Javey said.

That’s why he founded the Mid West Bengals traveling youth football team organization.

This past fall was their first season, and already they made it to two national qualifying tournaments then the national championship.

They won the championship in Chicago Illinois, then fell a little short in Tennessee but in Atlanta, Georgia at nationals they won the bronze trophy.

“For the first season it was great. We actually had a couple players who never played football before though too,” he said.

Javey says a lot of the kids never traveled before, and they outdid themselves.

“We got great athletes, 6-year-old athletes at that, it’s amazing,” he said.

Half the kids are from Youngstown and the other half from Warren Javey is hoping the communities will rally around these kids with support to show them what they’re capable of.

“It’s just our kids deserve better situations,” he said. “Just to give these kids better opportunities with the game that they love.”

One of the goals is to find a regular home field for the kids to practice at.

The team begins its spring practices next week and is still welcoming new players. Last season they played with just the 6u team, but they are welcoming kids up to 13 years old.

Javey said he and the other coaches have big plans for the kids, and this is just the beginning.

“This is just a start, I’m hoping to grow with it and I’m hoping to get more people involved,” he said.

Anyone interested in joining the team can call 330-951-9203. The first practice of the spring season is on Feb. 7 at the Rockford Village gym. The Spring season begins the first week of March.