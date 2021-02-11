Local man convicted of ‘swatting’ released from jail during new threat investigation

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone said Dorbish was jailed after police received a threatening email by someone claiming to be Dorbish

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors Thursday agreed to release a man convicted of making terroristic threats who was jailed on a probation violation.

David Dorbish, 19, was placed in the Mahoning County Jail by the Adult Parole Authority after a threatening email was sent to Youngstown police. He will be freed, but prosecutors and detectives will continue to investigate.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone said Dorbish was jailed after police received an email by someone claiming to be Dorbish, threatening to kill everyone at the Youngstown Police Department.

All members of city council were also copied on the email.

Yacovone said that investigators believe Dorbish did not write the email, so he agreed to release Dorbish as detectives continue to investigate to find out who wrote the email.

The email also claimed that Dorbish killed his mother, but that is not true.

Dorbish was to have a violation hearing in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Thursday, but he will be released instead.

Dorbish spent a year in prison after pleading guilty to making threats from his computer to different police departments across the country, which would lead to SWAT teams being called to investigate them, a process known as “swatting.”

He was placed on parole after he was done serving his sentence.

Yacovone said if the investigation finds that Dorbish did write the threats, he will ask that his parole be revoked and that he serve the maximum sentence.