Local man convicted of ‘swatting’ as a teen back behind bars

A year ago, he was sentenced for using his computer to make threats

(WKBN) – The young man who admitted using his computer to make terroristic threats against a number of cities around the country is back in trouble again.

Agents with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority arrested 19-year-old David Dorbish for potentially violating the terms of his probation.

A year ago, he was sentenced for using his computer to make threats, a practice known as “SWATTING” because of the huge police response they generate.

Dorbish is in the Mahoning County Jail and is due in court Thursday morning.