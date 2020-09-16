Former YPD officer charged with falsifying concealed carry records makes plea in court

Chance is a former Youngstown police officer who resigned in 2012 after a theft investigation that involved the FBI

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing will be at a later date for a former concealed carry instructor who pleaded guilty Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to falsifying records in his CCW classes.

Phil Chance Jr., 40, pleaded guilty before Judge Maureen Sweeney to six counts of tampering with records, a fourth-degree felony.

In exchange for his plea, four other counts were dismissed.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone said he is recommending a sentence of 18 months in prison while defense attorney Damian Billak will argue for a more lenient sentence.

Billak said he has evidence to present at the sentencing to help bolster that argument.

Chance is a former Youngstown police officer who resigned in 2012 after a theft investigation that involved the FBI. That came in the heels of a 60-day suspension for using a drug that was not approved by the department.

He is the son of former Mahoning County Sheriff Phil Chance who was imprisoned on corruption charges.

Chance was indicted in June 2019 for falsifying attendance and certification records for people who were attempting to obtain a CCW license in 2018. Chance had been a firearms instructor since 2010.

The indictments came after back-to-back investigations by the county sheriff’s department, which issues CCW permits and the state Bureau Of Criminal Investigation.

Investigators would not say what prompted the investigations, but that everyone they came into contact with cooperated fully.

More stories from WKBN.com: