EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Palestine man accused of sending a threatening email to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine last week faced a judge Thursday.

According to the Lisbon Morning Journal, Anthony Kelly, 33, of Wood Street in East Palestine, is charged with telecommunications harassment.

The email was allegedly sent June 7 through an official website for the governor. Investigators say a threat was implied by way of hanging the governor.

Wood was ordered to have no contact with the governor’s office or other public officials unless it is an emergency.

He is due back in court August 15.

