COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Local man Jeff Ondash, aka Teddy McHuggin, is now another world record holder.

According to Five for Fido’s Facebook page, he broke the record for most high-fives in 24 hours.

Things kicked off Friday night in Columbus. Then, it continued at Saturday’s Ohio State University game against Michigan State.

The official number of high fives hasn’t been announced.

Money raised goes to animal shelters, including Animal Charity of Ohio.