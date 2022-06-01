(WKBN) — Do you know what you were doing 50 years ago? Could you do it again? Youngstown’s Carl Foote was 20 years old when he biked across America in 1972, and now he’s doing it again.

He started in New Jersey on May 21 and has covered 400 miles.

Foote jokingly said the mountains of Pennsylvania got taller and he’s fallen behind, but he resumes on Thursday to complete the journey in Oregon by mid-July.

He’s doing the trip to raise money for fighting Alzheimer’s.

“Every step that I took climbing the mountains of Pennsylvania, I said this is another dollar that’s going to help end Alzheimer’s. I’m not going to stop. I might not reach the $3 million goal, but I am going to continue,” said Foote.

Foote’s father-in-law had Alzheimer’s along with 500,000 people who are diagnosed with it every year.

You can follow Foote’s progress on the Magical Memory Tour 2022 Facebook page.