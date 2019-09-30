Local man arraigned in Mahoning County for fifth OVI

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested for his fifth charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs was arraigned Monday in municipal court.

Mark Koziorynsky, 41, was charged with a third degree felony because the charge is at least his fifth offense.

Judge Renee DiSalvo set a preliminary hearing date of Oct. 7 for Koziorynsky.

Koriorynsky was arrested after he was pulled over Saturday on state Route 170 near East Midlothian Boulevard by a member of the Canfield Barracks of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Municipal court records show that Koziorynsky had previous OVI charges in 1995, two in 2008, one in 2012 and the one he picked up Saturday.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Court records show that Koziorynsky was sentenced to three years probation after he was convicted of a fourth degree felony charge of OVI in 2012, but it is not clear if that charge was a separate one from the one he received the same time in municipal court.