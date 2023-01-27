BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man was arraigned after he was accused of robbing a Boardman bank in May.

Tawaun Gordon, 27, was arrested Thursday by Boardman police. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated robbery and drug possession.

At his arraignment Friday morning, his bond was set at $50,000. Gordon is due back in court Tuesday morning.

The charges stem from an incident occurring on May 25, 2022, when a suspect entered a 717 Credit Union on California Avenue demanding a teller give him $5,000 in cash.

According to a report, the suspect gestured as though he had a gun in his pocket and subsequently demanded the teller to hand over more money after the initial $5,000.

The suspect then left with the money. According to witnesses, the report states, there was confusion as to whether the suspect fled on foot, by car or by bus. After conducting a search of the surrounding area — including a traffic stop on a WRTA bus — police were unable to confirm whether they’d detained the correct person and called off the active scene. Columbiana police and FBI agents assisted as police further investigated.