While searching his house in 2019, police said they found automatic weapons and Nazi propaganda

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The New Middletown man accused of threatening the Jewish Community Center in Youngstown just had his last pretrial.

James Reardon had a hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Federal Court in Cleveland.

Prosecutors say Reardon made threats online in July 2019.

While searching his house, police said they found automatic weapons and Nazi propaganda.

Reardon’s trial is set for June 8.