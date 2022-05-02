BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police arrested a man after they said that he made threats toward his boss in March.

Officers arrested Daniel Henkel, 37, on Sunday on an active warrant for aggravated menacing after he was accused of threatening his boss at Boardman Molded Products, Inc. in Youngstown.

Reports said that the owner said that Henkel and another woman who works at the business were involved in a relationship that ended. The owner told police that he saw the woman crying when he walked into the business.

Reports said that the owner asked Henkel to go to the supervisor’s office to alleviate the situation. The owner told police that he went to get him a supervisor to escort him away.

Officers said that Henkel stated to his boss, “You’re a dead man.” Reports said that Henkel messaged his boss on Facebook and said that he has a “toe tag” for him. Because of these statements, reports said that the boss was afraid that Henkel was going to harm him.

Reports said that Henkel believes that his boss is responsible for his relationship with the employee ending.

Court records show that Henkel was found guilty of attempted murder in 2006 and felonious assault in 2013.

Henkel is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.