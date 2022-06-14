BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown man was arrested Monday after police said he was caught trying to purchase laptops under someone else’s identity at Sam’s Club in Boardman.

Reports said that Jayvon Moses, 21, was trying to purchase laptop’s using another person’s Sam’s Club membership card when employees noticed that the card was under another name.

Police said that Moses was trying to pick up three laptops that were under the victim’s name. Reports said that the store manager contacted the victim, whose name was on the card.

Officers said that the victim told the manager that she did not order anything from Sam’s Club and asked that the transaction be canceled. The manager contacted police before cancelling the transaction.

Three HP laptops valued at $3,127 was the total transaction on the card, according to reports.

Moses is charged with attempted theft and identity fraud. He is in the Mahoning County Jail.