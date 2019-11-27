Local man accused of racking up 54k medical bill using someone else’s identity

The victim said he was given a bill from the hospital as well as a ticket for a court date for a crash he was never in

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local man with a criminal history dating back to 1981 was arraigned Wednesday in municipal court, accused of racking up over $54,000 in medical bills in another man’s name after he was injured in an accident.

Judge Carla Baldwin set bond at $12,500 for Mark Wiles, 54, on charges of grand theft, identity fraud, theft and several traffic charges.

Wiles has been in the Mahoning County Jail since he was arrested Monday on a warrant.

The warrant was issued after both Youngstown police and the Mercy Health Police Department investigated a man’s claims that Wiles used his name and identity after he was injured in an October 16 accident on Interstate 680. Wiles had a broken leg as a result of that crash.

Wiles was in St. Elizabeth Health Center from October 16 to 18 before he was discharged.

A few days later, a man showed up at the Youngstown Police Department to make a report. He claimed that he not only was presented with a bill from the hospital, but he was also given a ticket and a court date for an accident he said he was never in.

The man told police his wife had dated Wiles and had given Wiles his Social Security number and other information “a long time ago.” It was unclear from reports if the victim’s wife was still involved with Wiles.

A couple of weeks later, employees at the hospital looked up a Facebook page for Wiles and compared photos of him with security footage of the man who was taken to the hospital on October 16 to be treated for his accident injuries. The photos matched, reports said.

Assistant City Prosecutor Gene Fehr told Judge Baldwin that Wiles had a criminal history dating back to 1981 in several states, including South Carolina and Georgia, for similar offenses.

In 2008, Wiles was charged with identity fraud. The victim in that case has the same name as the victim in his present case. Court records show that case was dismissed.