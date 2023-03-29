BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted on a felonious assault warrant on Tuesday.

Mark Clay, 22, is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Mahoning County Area Court. He is accused of hitting a man in the head with a tire iron in an apartment in the single-digit block of Newport Drive on Friday.

Police were called to the apartment at about 9:40 p.m., and when they arrived they were met by the victim who was bleeding heavily from a gash in his head.

The man told police he met Mark at a local Mcdonald’s and invited him over to watch basketball.

When they got to the man’s apartment, Mark sprayed a liquid into the man’s face and then hit him with a tire iron, reports state.

The victim managed to tackle Mark, but he ran away, according to reports.

Police found a tire iron with blood on it and bloody clothes in a bathroom sink, reports stated, along with a backpack that had documents from the Trumbull County Adult Probation Department addressed to Mark.