GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A man is facing charges, accused of breaking into a Grove City apartment and stealing a woman’s underwear.

Michael James Beck, 22, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass and theft. Grove City police arrested him on Friday.

According to the Grove City Police Department, Beck entered a neighboring apartment on Blaine Street on July 29 to steal the underwear.

He was booked into the Mercer County Jail, and his bond was set at $15,000.