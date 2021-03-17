Local maker of handwashing stations gearing up for large crowd capacity

The creators of the handwashing station say they are unique

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local maker of handwashing stations is taking its product overseas.

Holly Swartz, vice president of Personal Protected, said the mobile units can accommodate four people at one time, while staying socially distant.

The creators of the handwashing stations say they are unique because of the concave structure that the sink rests in, which allows for the separation of users.

“The biggest thing was being able to have high volume hand washing because everything we saw out in the market had little capacity for a large crowd. So, we were able to create a high-volume hand washing station,” Swartz said.

The units were designed after the pandemic began. Fifty of them can be found across the Valley, including at Youngstown State University.

Units will soon begin shipping to Germany.