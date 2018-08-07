Local News

Local Lyft driver charged with having heroin while driving underage teen

Police say they expect to file more charges in the case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - A local Lyft driver is facing several charges for what police said they found while he was driving a 17-year-old passenger.

Christopher Scott was pulled over this weekend. Police reported finding 18 bindles of heroin in his car. 

Scott pleaded not guilty in court on several drug charges. 

He is being held in the Trumbull County Jail. 

Police say they expect to file more charges in the case. 

