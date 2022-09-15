HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- The temporary closure of Tails of Hope in August impacted the Hermitage community and the surrounding shelters.

This is because the clinic provides low to no cost vet services.

Tails of Hope is making a slow return to normal operations.

Earlier this month, they opened up to help some shelters spay and neuter cats.

Now, they are slowly going through their wait list of patients that they had to postpone with before the closure. The plan is to continue expanding some of these services, but in order to do so they still need some help from the veterinary community.

They are calling on anyone with credentials to step up to volunteer their time to help bring no to low cost services to the area.

“Working together as a community is going to help all clinics, all rescues, all shelters, and the pets in our community,” said Tails of Hope Executive Director Soraya Hejazi.

They are getting help through their partnership with the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center. The three year partnership allows students to help on some Fridays when needed.

The clinic is hosting some vaccine clinics that are open to the public.

Hejazi said that being able to serve the community once again has been a great feeling.

“It gets everybody reinvigorated and energized and happy that we can serve those most in need once again. People are really excited to get our phone call to schedule and to get the animals in here,” Hejazi said.

The September date is on World Rabies Day and the clinic will be focused on getting those vaccines up to date for pets. But the other two dates will expand the types of vaccines and will also provide opportunity to microchip your pets if they aren’t already.

If you want more information, you can contact Tails of Hope directly.