Local low-cost pet vaccination clinic happening this weekend

The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County will provide flea prevention and vaccinations

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County will hold a low-cost vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at its Vienna location.

Dog and cat owners can get rabies and distemper vaccinations for $8 each, and one month of flea prevention medication for $10. AWL will issue three-year rabies certificate with proof of a previous certificate.

The clinic is first-come, first-serve and all pets must be in a carrier or on a leash and at least three months of age. Owners must remain in their cars and will be called to get their pets vaccinated.

Owners can call AWL at 330-539-5300 for further information.