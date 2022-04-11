SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Allied One Solutions LLC will be giving out free tablets to those who qualify at the Sharon Library this week.

The specific dates are Monday, April 11, Wednesday, April 13, and Thursday, April 14 from 4-7 p.m.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) tablets will each have 12 GB of storage.

The qualifications to receive a tablet are:

Medicaid

WIC

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps

Federal Public Housing Assistance (Section 8)

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Nation School Free Lunch Program

Tribal Temporary Assistance to Needy Families

Veterans and Supervisors Pension Benefits

Received a Federal Pell Grant in the Current Award Year

Proof of these qualifications may be required to receive a tablet. Applicants must also have a valid federal or state ID.

There is a limit of one tablet per household.

If you currently receive Lifeline Benefits, you automatically qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program.