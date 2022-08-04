WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — After nearly a year and a half of renovations, the main branch of the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library is celebrating its reopening with a free event open to the public.

The community is invited to tour the newly remodeled and expanded library on Mahoning Avenue in Warren from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20.

The “Grand Reopening Celebration” will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and will feature musical entertainment, children’s events, free refreshments and activities for all ages.

The day’s schedule is as follows:

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Live Music with Davis & Henner

11:30 a.m. – Wonderful World of Bubbles with Mr. Zap

1 p.m. – West African Drumming & Dance with Sogbety Diomande

1:30-3:30 p.m. – Live Music with The Cue

2:30 p.m. – “Big Splash!” Puppet Show

The celebration will also feature gaming in Teen Central. Balloon artist and magician Nate the Great will make balloon animals, and children can meet storybook characters “Elephant” and “Piggie” from the popular book series by Mo Willems.

The Sutliff Museum on the library’s second floor will also offer hands-on activities and crafts.

Construction began in April 2021 to build a 14,8000 square-foot, one-story addition and to renovate the library’s original section that opened in 1971.

The library’s regular hours will resume on Aug. 22, which are as follows: