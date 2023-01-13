YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) has released a list of the top items checked out last year at its 15 branches combined.

Number one was mobile Wi-Fi hotspots (checked out 2,223 times), followed by “People” magazine (1,831), laptops (1,467), iPads (622) and “Consumer Reports” magazine (530). That was followed by “Good Housekeeping” magazine (511), “U.S. Weekly” magazine (504), “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (478), the “Spiderman, No Way Home” DVD (475) and the “Ghostbusters, The Afterlife” DVD (453).

The top five adult books that were checked out were:

“The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (478)

“Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (350)

“The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (320)

“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (318)

“The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (286)

The top five youth titles were:

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney (353)

“Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild” by Dav Pilkey (346)

“Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (345)

“Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (338)

“Dog Man: Unleashed” by Dav Pilkey (322)

According to Maggie Henderson, PLYMC’s strategic communications officer, technology items continued to be popular in 2022. She said PLYMC started offering iPads in 2022.