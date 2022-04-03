MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday marks the start of National Library Week and the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) has scheduled activities to celebrate.

National Library Week started in 1958 and is observed by libraries across the country during April. This year’s theme is Connect with your Library.

This week is a chance to learn more about what the library offers the community. The library is no longer just for books, but so much more.

“Libraries aren’t just a place to come and check out books, but we offer classes, we offer programs and things that we were able to move virtually during the pandemic. But having them back in person, there’s nothing quite like that as,” said Maggie Henderson, PLYMC Strategic Communications Officer.

There are a few opportunities to connect with your local library staff this week.

On Tuesday, you are encouraged to give a shoutout to your favorite library branch. You can use the hashtag #ThanksPLYMCStaff to share your appreciation.

Wednesday is National Library Outreach day. PLYMC is hosting a Library pop up at the Jewish Community Center.

Throughout the week, people are encouraged to donate money to help make the library the best it can be. You can direct your donations to a variety of library services.