YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) received a $100,000 donation from the Schmutz Family Foundation to restore the Main Library’s Grand Reading Room.

“This wonderful donation from Judy, Reid, and the Schmutz Family Foundation falls in line with the historic gift that Andrew Carnegie provided more than a century ago to buy the land to build Main Library. Gifts like these help us to build, renovate, and restore our libraries, while support from our communities helps to maintain our Library’s operations,” said Aimee Fifarek, PLYMC’s executive director and CEO.

The Library Foundation raises funds for resources such as promoting literacy, workforce development, and children’s programming while support from the public levies helps to maintain the Library’s operations.

Courtesy of PLYMC

“The Schmutz Family Foundation is excited to support the renovation of Main Library, especially the restoration of the Grand Reading Room. PLYMC has a long history of serving the Valley as a community hub for connection, learning, and discovery, and it is our hope that with the restoration of this beautiful space, generations of readers, learners, and innovators will enjoy the historic Grand Reading Room for years to come,” said Judy Schmutz, co-founder of the foundation.

The Grand Reading Room is one of the most recognizable spaces in Main Library with its tall ceilings and Parthenon Frieze. As part of this final phase of the renovation, the original skylight will be uncovered and restored.

Courtesy of PLYMC

“We are grateful for the Schmutz Family Foundation’s support and investment in the future of Main Library, and we’re excited about the momentum this generosity brings to our Main Library Capital Campaign,” PLYMC Development Director Deborah Liptak said.

For more information on the Library’s Capital Campaign and how to donate, visit https://www.libraryvisit.org/giving.