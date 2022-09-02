YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- August is National Library Card sign up month.

The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County has more than just books. They also boast a 3-D printer and culinary literacy center. That’s where you can learn how to make nutritious meals.

Another popular amenity is their free Wi-Fi hotspots.

“That’s not just for folks who may not have wi-fi access. If you don’t have the greatest connection or you’ve got a couple of kids that are all remote learning or just wanting to be on Netflix or what have you, the library can provide a little extra boost for your Wi-Fi,” said PLYMC Strategic Communications Officer Maggie Henderson.

Library cards in Mahoning County can also get you discounts to local activities, like YSU football games.

You can pick up a library card at any PLYMC branch.