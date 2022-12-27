BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield branch of the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library is temporarily closed due to a broken water pipe in the building.

The library, at 7032 Grove St., will be closed beginning Tuesday.

Library staff is working to assess any damage and will update the library website at www.WTCPL.org about a reopening date.

All other Warren-Trumbull County Public Library locations are scheduled to be open at regular hours. This includes the libraries in Warren, Cortland, Howland, Liberty, and Lordstown.