EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday is the perfect day to pick up your favorite book or a new one. It’s national “read a book” day.

Carnegie Public Library in East Liverpool has various ways to get involved.

The Ohio digital library is available for online access to books.

Starting at the end of September, they will host toddler time and pre-school story time.

Columbus’s Center for Science and Industry also donated dinosaur fossil kits for kids.

Library director Melissa Percic encourages finding a book to enjoy.