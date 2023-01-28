NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — This weekend would have been President William McKinley’s 180th birthday, and Saturday, the public got to see his birthplace.

The McKinley Memorial Library held tours at the McKinley Birthplace Home in honor of the milestone birthday of the Niles-born former Ohio governor and 25th President of the United States.

Mike Wilson portrayed the 25th President — who was also the first to give press conferences — and spoke with First News about how important it is to portray a historical figure like McKinley.

“It brings history to life,” Wilson said. “It’s important when I go to the schools and do presentations for the schools for the kids and history classes, civic classes, it’s really exciting to bring him to life and talk about one of the most important times in this country’s history.”

McKinley’s actual birthday is Sunday. He was assassinated in 1901 and is currently laid to rest in Canton at the McKinley National Monument.