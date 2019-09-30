Local LGBTQ center seeking donations in order to stay open

The center offers support groups, training and a safe haven for members of the LGBTQIA+ community

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A local center dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ community is looking for help to stay open.

Mahoning Valley’s LGBTQIA+ Center is located on Youngstown-Poland Road. However, they were just served with an eviction notice.

“We’d love to have a bigger donor who says, ‘You know what? I’ve got this lying around, this is important to the community.’ We just haven’t found that person yet,” said Daniel Tirbassi, the director of client care.

The center needs at least $500 by October 3 to avoid eviction.

All the work done at the center is by volunteers — no one is paid.

So far, the center has been running on donations but after losing a major donor, they are faced with the possibility of closing.

“Keeping it in this space might not be an option, but we’d like to be because we’ve put so much work in this space and people are familiar with it,” Tirbassi said.

Tirbassi said the center is important because there aren’t many places in the area that offer the type of support they do.

“In Mahoning County, there’s nowhere to go and we are that safe haven for them. We’re that place that they can go to, and they can feel safe and they can be comfortable with themselves,” said Tim Bortner, CEO of the Mahoning Valley’s LGBTQIA+ Center.

The center provides six free support groups to the community. It also has events, training and what it calls “the closet of change.”

“Which provides toiletries, and clothing, and a free shower and different things that people may need. Food to the community, completely free,” Bortner said.

It’s also a place where the youth can gather.

“There are a few older kids and some kids around my age. There are a bunch of different ages,” said 12-year-old Phoenix, one of the center’s clients.

Phoenix is transgender. He has been going to the center for two years and said the support he gets there means a lot.

“I feel like I don’t have to hide myself because I live in an apartment place where there’s a lot of people that are not nice, and I kind of have to hide who I am,” he said. “Here, I do not have to do that.”

The center is also responsible for the pride festival that was held this year in Warren. Tirbassi said the fact that 3,500 people came to the festival only proves why this type of support is so important for the area.

Apart from the work they do in-house, Tirbassi has been working to increase the medical services provided to the LGBTQ community in the area, as well as working with several local schools.

They are hoping to raise enough donations to stay open for the community.

“Even if the community will band together and give us $10 a month — because we do have a subscription on our website that you can subscribe and give us $10 a month — and that will help us stay open. Even if it’s multiple people, that actually does help,” Tirbassi said.

Donations can be made by contacting them on their website or on the social media page.