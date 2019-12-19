Local leaders react to impeachment vote

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley lawmakers are reacting to the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Votes for impeachment went along party lines and local leaders were sounding off by releasing statements about the historic event.

Congressman Bill Johnson (R-6th District) said the proceedings and ultimate vote was a planned attack against the president that’s been in the making since he was elected president.

“Since November 8, 2016, the events of today were destined to happen. Democrats continue to refuse to accept the results of the 2016 election, and have openly talked about impeaching President Trump since before he was even sworn into office. Their hate has been on display for everyone to see. Once their Russian collusion fantasies were shattered, House Democrats quickly pivoted to a new fake scandal over President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-6th District

Congressman Tim Ryan (D-13th District) said he voted for impeachment with a “heavy heart,” and that the president’s actions could not be ignored.

“It is with a heavy heart that I cast my vote for impeachment today, but we cannot have a President that is above the law. If my constituents do something wrong then they face the consequences. There is overwhelming evidence that the President used his public office and taxpayer money for personal and political gain. His actions threaten our free and fair elections, our national security, and our democracy. Today the House of Representative voted to hold him accountable. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-13th District

Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly (R-16th District) voted against the articles of impeachment saying he was “proud” to stand with President Trump against “this charade.”

It’s ironic that House Democrats accuse President Trump of abusing his power as they blatantly abuse theirs by pursuing a purely partisan impeachment of a duly-elected president. We know this was never about protecting the Constitution, upholding oaths of office, or any of the other self-righteous reasons Democrats are using to justify it, because they committed to this the day the president was elected. The effort to remove him from office has always been about political vengeance and damaging his 2020 re-election campaign.” Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) weighed in on the vote as he and his colleagues wait for the issue to be taken up in the Senate.

Brown said all senators need to address the indictment against the president in an impartial way.

“This is a solemn day for our country and an important one for the future of our democracy. We are following the process laid out by the founders in the Constitution, and every Senator owes it to the American people to be an impartial juror focused on the facts. I will listen to the evidence and weigh the facts of the case before coming to any decision. I urge my colleagues, of both parties, to do the same.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio

A Senate trial against the president will be held. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will have to select “impeachment managers” to make the case against the president before the Senate.

After the vote Wednesday, Pelosi declined to say when she would send the articles to the Republican-led Senate.

Until the articles are submitted, the Senate cannot hold the trial that is nearly certain to acquit the president.