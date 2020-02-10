Local leaders meet to discuss importance of filling out 2020 Census

A partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau emphasized how important the census is to the entire community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Getting the word out about the 2020 Census is important for communities all across the country. On Monday, local leaders met at the Jewish Community Center to discuss how to get people to fill it out.

“It is really important that we get everyone living in the United States counted on Census Day, April 1, 2020,” said Rachel D’Onofrio, partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau.

The community meeting also addressed common questions and issues concerning the census, including under-represented individuals such as children under 5 years old.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown specifically invited representatives from civic and social organizations to explain how they can partner in census efforts.

“When they’re out doing their work, they add that into their agenda. That will help us as well,” Brown said.

The mayor said the census report is important to economic development — potential employers who want to come to the area may use the report to make their decision.

Brown said federal funding is also one of the biggest reasons residents should fill out the census because it helps determine how funding is distributed.

“It impacts things like schools, roads, hospitals, Medicaid, WIC. All those sort of things are impacted directly by our census numbers for the area,” D’Onofrio said.

D’Onofrio encourages people to get involved by signing up to be a census taker.

For more information, visit www.2020census.gov.