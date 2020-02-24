Local leaders meet in support of House Bill 89, which could impact Youngstown Schools

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A press conference was held in Youngstown on Monday in support of House Bill 89, a legislation that could give control over Youngstown Schools back to local leaders.

The legislation was passed the House, but was rejected in the Senate. It is now in conference committee for negotiations between the two chambers.

Part of the legislation addresses Ohio’s voucher program called EdChoice.

Another part would eliminate Academic Distress Commissions in the state and stop any new ones from being created until January of 2024, which would also impact Youngstown Schools.

State Senators Michael Rulli, Representative Michele Lepore-Hagan and Reverend Kenneth Simon of the Northern Ohio Baptist Church all talked about the issue.

The chambers need to finish negotiating by April 1. That is the new date for open enrollment in EdChoice to begin after it had been delayed due to the legislative impasse.