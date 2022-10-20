YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Neighborhood Leaders are holding a series of meetings to learn more about what’s happening with ambulances in the city and seek a better understanding of what the group calls a “public safety issue.”

The current provider, AMR, is asking for additional funds from the city to continue serving the residents of Youngstown.

The first meeting of the “City Safety Series” is happening Wednesday, October 26. All residents are welcome to attend the community conversation that will focus on topics such as:

Who comes when you call 911?

How long does it take?

What are our choices?

How is this paid for?

Are we prepared for the future?

The town hall-style meeting is happening at OCCHA at 3660 Shirley Road in Youngstown from 6:30 until 8 p.m. It will be moderated by John Racco of the Youngstown Firefighters Union.

The second and third meetings will be held November 9 at Greater Friendship Baptist Church and November 30 with the location and times yet to be determined.