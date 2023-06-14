YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local attorney was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to over four years in federal prison after he was convicted by a jury earlier this year of stealing more than $1 million from the IRS.

Robert Rohrbaugh, 49, received a sentence of 52 months from U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after he was found guilty in January of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, aiding and abetting theft of government property, aiding and abetting false claims against the United States, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The conviction came after a six-day trial before Judge Pearson.

Rohrbaugh was accused of helping two other men, Brandon Mace and Terris Chanley Baker, with obtaining a tax refund check for a fictitious business in the amount of $1,352,779.

Court documents state that in 2015, Mace and Baker fabricated tax forms and listed false taxes and expenditures that showed significant tax overpayments. After they got the refund check, the two contacted and worked with Rohrbaugh to deposit the check in accounts owned by the defendants.

Evidence at the trial showed that Rohrbaugh knew they got the check from an illegitimate business based on false tax returns, according to the Department of Justice.

As part of his sentence, Rohrbaugh also must pay back any of the money he was found guilty of taking from the IRS that hasn’t already been returned.

Rohrbaugh was tried in 2022 and jurors found him not guilty of one count but deadlocked on the remaining counts. The U.S. Attorney’s Office decided to retry him on those charges.

Mace pleaded guilty in September 2020 to his role in the scheme, and Baker was convicted by a jury for his role in April 2022.

Rohrbaugh’s license to practice law was suspended by the Supreme Court following his conviction earlier this year.