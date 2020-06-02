Local lawmakers react to Trump’s action to target violent protesters

In his address, Trump threatened military force for those demonstrations that turn violent

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley lawmakers Rep. Tim Ryan, D-13th, and Rep. Bill Johnson, R-6th, took to social media Monday night after President Trump’s address targeting violent protests across the country.

In his address, Trump threatened military force for those demonstrations that turn violent.

“We cannot allow the righteous cries and peaceful protesters to be drowned out by an angry mob. The biggest victims of the rioting are peace-loving citizens in our poorest communities, and as their President, I will fight to keep them safe. I will fight to protect you. I am your President of law and order, and an ally of all peaceful protesters.”

Trump said he is taking immediate action to stop violence amid the protests, and mobilize all available federal resources to end the rioting and looting.

He spoke with governors earlier Monday and is strongly recommending they deploy the National Guard to “dominate the streets” and mayors and governors must establish an “overwhelming law enforcement presence” until the violence has been quelled.

Trump earlier on Monday derided many governors as “weak” and demanded tougher crackdowns on burning and stealing among some demonstrations in the aftermath of violent protests in dozens of American cities.

Ryan took to Twitter to denounce the president’s remarks saying, “Tonight we heard the President of the United States threaten to use our nation’s military force against its own citizens. The speech Donald Trump just delivered was dangerous, divisive, and filled with hate and racist undertones.”

Johnson’s post did not specifically mention the president’s speech but said that “Americans will not be intimidated by lawlessness and violence,” while referencing Trump’s controversial walk from the White House to St. John’s Church that was set on fire Sunday night.

The president drew criticism from the Episcopal bishop of Washington, D.C. after tear gas was used to disperse demonstrators so he could visit the church, according to the Associated Press.