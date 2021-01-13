Local lawmakers react to Trump House impeachment vote

Local lawmakers for and against impeachment react to Wednesday's House vote on the impeachment of President Trump

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the U.S. House voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump, for the second time, on charges that incited an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, local lawmakers were quick to respond to the historic measure.

Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, joined a somewhat bi-partisan group of lawmakers voting to impeach the president. The vote was 223-205.

Some GOP lawmakers crossed party lines voting for impeachment, including Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-16th District.

Ryan said the vote holds President Trump accountable.

“There is no place in our democracy for a president who incites violence to overturn the result of a free and fair election. After Vice President Pence failed to act, the House was left with no choice but to impeach this dangerous and unfit president. I stood today with lawmakers from many different states and political backgrounds, and we said in no uncertain terms: democracy will not be intimidated. President Trump’s dangerous behavior will remain a stain on our nation’s history, but we will carry forward and ensure there is a peaceful transition of power on January 20th.” Rep. Tim Ryan, D-13th District

Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kellly, R-16th District, voted against impeachment saying he does not believe the president committed an impeachable offense.

“I don’t believe President Trump committed an impeachable offense when he told those at the rally to protest peacefully and make their voices heard. He did not tell them to commit violence, and he and all of Congress have rightfully condemned the rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol. If America is to come together, political games have to stop. Impeachment of a president for First Amendment protected speech just days before he leaves office is not a step toward unity.” Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District

Ryan is holding a virtual press conference at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday about the impeachment vote. WKBN.com will stream the event live.

