Local lawmakers react to chaos on Capitol

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local lawmakers are responding to the chaos that has erupted on Capitol Hill as the Electoral Vote count was about to take place.
The Capitol is in lockdown and staff have been told to shelter in place.
Congressman Tim Ryan said he is safe in lockdown.
“Thanks to everyone for reaching out. I am safe. In lockdown. This is not ok. We are a nation of laws. Please pray for all of our law enforcement, elected officials and staff on Capitol Hill. Please pray for our country,” Ryan said.
Senator Sherrod Brown said he and his staff are safe and called for the “violence on Capitol Hill needs to end now.”
Most lawmakers are sheltering in their office as protesters stormed the Capitol and made their way to the Senate floor.
At one point lawmakers were told don gas masks.
Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly acknowledged the anger many feel over the election but called for peace.
“This not who we are. We resolve our disputes peacefully under the rule of law. This must stop now,” he said.
The Senate has recessed its debate over an objection to the results of the Electoral College after protesters forced police to lock down the building.
