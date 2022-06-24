YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle representing the Valley are speaking out on new proposed gun legislation that passed the House Friday.

“Common sense” and “historic moment” are just a couple of comments Congressman Tim Ryan D-13th District, and Congressman Bill Johnson, R-6th District, made about the bill, or parts of it, at least when it comes to Johnson.

The Safer Communities Act now goes before President Joe Biden.

“Today, we have finally broken a decades-long partisan logjam to protect our kids and make our communities safer from gun violence. This is truly a historic moment and a testament to what we can accomplish when we set aside our partisan differences and find common ground, Ryan said.

While Johnson said he agrees with parts of the bill such as expanded background checks for those who recently turned 18 (up to age 21) to include juvenile criminal histories and making important investments in school safety and mental health treatment, he couldn’t vote for the bill in total.

“I am not willing to vote – even though I do support some provisions in the overall bill – to undercut the rights of the majority of law-abiding Americans because a very small number of disturbed individuals are determined to do evil things.

Johnson pointed to the “red flag” laws and how they could be abused.

“The legislation is fundamentally flawed as it incentivizes the creation of so-called “red-flag” laws without sufficient due process protections for law-abiding citizens. These red flag laws will be ripe for abuse and will result in gun confiscation. In my view, that’s a violation of the American people’s 2nd Amendment rights and is unacceptable,” Johnson said.

The bill would incrementally toughen requirements for young people to buy guns, deny firearms from more domestic abusers and help local authorities temporarily take weapons from people judged to be dangerous. Most of its $13 billion cost would go to bolster mental health programs and for schools, which have been targeted in Newtown, Connecticut, Parkland, Florida and many other infamous massacres.

And while it omits the far tougher restrictions Democrats have long championed, it stands as the most impactful gun violence measure that Congress has approved since it enacted a now-expired assault weapons ban nearly 30 years ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.