Local lawmakers celebrate death of IS leader, vow to continue fight against terror

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was responsible for beheadings and killing captured prisoners of war

IS leader al-Baghdadi killed in explosion

People look at a destroyed houses near the village of Barisha, in Idlib province, Syria, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, after an operation by the U.S. military which targeted Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the shadowy leader of the Islamic State group. President Donald Trump says Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead after a U.S. military operation in Syria targeted the Islamic State group leader. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

(WKBN) – The world continues to react to the death of the former Islamic State leader, including lawmakers who serve our region.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was responsible for beheadings and killing captured prisoners of war. He had not been seen in five years.

Al-Baghdadi’s death is a national security win for President Trump, who was criticized for withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria.

“It’s a victory for all of us that want to stop terrorism and terrorists, but it’s a small victory,” Brown said. “There’s so much more to do.”

Congressman Bill Johnson praised American forces for finding Al-Baghdadi, saying, “We will continue our relentless pursuit of these notorious terrorist leaders wherever they hide.”

Senator Rob Portman said, “This is welcome news in our tireless efforts for a safer, more secure world.”

The former IS leader was the world’s most wanted terrorist.

