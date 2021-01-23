Local lawmakers attend virtual brunch, discuss riots at US Capitol

(WKBN) – A virtual brunch was held Saturday with different local lawmakers in attendance.

Speakers included Senator Sherrod Brown along with Representative Tim Ryan of the 13th District.

Representatives for Senator Rob Portman and Ohio State Representative Michele Lepore-Hagan were also there.

Many of the speakers addressed the issue of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“To watch members of Congress get trapped by insurrectionists in the House Chamber, to disrupt the certification of a legal election,” Ryan said.

“It actually happens to be the Senate Homeland Security Committee along with the Senate Rules Committee are launching an investigation into how that happened and why that happened,” said Josh Frest, who represented Senator Portman.

The event was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown.