YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the world awaits the next move by Russia and its president toward Ukraine, Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, says newly announced sanctions need to be swift and economically painful.

With American forces now on the ground helping train soldiers in both Ukraine and other Eastern European countries, Brown insists U.S. troops will not be placed in fighting situations.

President Biden Tuesday announced a new round of sanctions against Russia. Brown told reporters America’s biggest weapons will be economic.

“These will be sanctions aimed at oil companies in Russia. There will be sanctions aimed at banks in Russia. There will be sanctions aimed at Putin and his wealth and the oligarchs that surround Putin,” Brown said.

Brown says it’s important for the U.S. to take a role between Russia and Ukraine to help keep Russian leaders from taking aim at other former Soviet Republics.

Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, issued a statement Tuesday saying that hearts and prayers are with the victims of the conflict.

Vladimir Putin is a tyrant and a thug who, in league with his allies in the Chinese Communist Party, intends to undermine democracy and freedom in Europe and around the world. Putin has zero regard for the pain and suffering he has already inflicted through his Russian-funded separatist proxies and that which he will soon inflict by his decision now to invade Ukraine. Tens of thousands of innocent lives in a democratic nation are at risk. The United States must stand in solidarity with Ukraine by immediately imposing crippling sanctions that will be devastating to Putin’s interests. We are also working with our European allies to ensure Ukraine’s military has the equipment and resources to defend itself.” Cognressman Tim Ryan

Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, supports the sanctions and called on the Biden Administration to do more.