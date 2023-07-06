YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio’s $86 billion budget plan is in place now, but one local state lawmaker is wishing certain parts would have been left out.

Representative Lauren McNally spoke to Mahoning County Commissioners Thursday and gave them an update on the state’s latest biennium budget, which was signed by Governor Mike DeWine this week.

McNally says she’s not happy with the way lawmakers plan to use Ohio’s share of the opioid lawsuit settlement, wishing the idea would have been debated as a stand-alone measure.

“It’s going to a p policy to create that $1 billion worth of opioid relief funds that are supposed to go to the victims and the recovery process. It’s put into non-profit, which means there’s going to be zero oversight over that,” McNally said.

McNally says she’s also disappointed with plans to combine the state Board of Education with workforce development efforts all in one new program that will be run by the governor’s office.