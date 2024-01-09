YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local State Representative Lauren McNally introduced a bill in Columbus aimed at protecting children earning money on social media.

McNally was co-sponsor along with Michele Grim from Toledo. It’s called the “Kidfluencer Protection Act.” It creates regulations on child influencers, known as “kidfluencers,” and makes sure they’re paid fairly for their work.

Adults using children in online content will also be required to put aside money in a trust fund for the kids to access once they’re 18.

“Anyone can get caught up in social media. The likes, clicks, that’s OK, that’s part of society, but what we can’t do is monetize children at the expense of their childhood. We can’t treat the business of social media any differently than any other business,” McNally said.

Ohio native Alyson Stoner, a former child actor, says they know firsthand how child actors are cheated out of money.

“A lot of us are unaware of how many direct and indirect revenue streams exist. There are a lot of opportunities for the child to be knowingly or unknowingly monetized and think they’re just simply posting a video,” Stoner said.

McNally and Grim say they patterned their legislation after a similar measure in Illinois. So far, it’s the only state to pass a bill to safeguard kid influencers.