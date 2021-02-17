Local lawmaker testifies on bill to repeal nuclear power plant bailout legislation

The Democrats urged lawmakers on the panel to act swiftly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Rep. Micheal O’Brien, D-Warren, testified Wednesday in support of House Bill 57, which would repeal House Bill 6, better known as the nuclear power plant bailout.

O’Brien, along with Lakewood Rep. Micheal Skindell, testified before the House Public Utilities Committee on their legislation to repeal House Bill 6.

The Democrats urged lawmakers on the panel to act swiftly to repeal the controversial corporate bailout at the center of an FBI investigation into an alleged $60 million corruption scheme led by then-Republican Speaker Larry Householder, R-Glenford. It is said to be the largest corruption and money-laundering scheme ever in Ohio.

“Often referred to as the worst energy policy legislation passed by any state, HB 6 is an example of how a corrupt system can pass legislation hurting average working families to benefit large corporations,” O’Brien said.

Householder was arrested on July, 21, 2020 for his role in the alleged racketeering scheme.