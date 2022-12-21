WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – From attorney to lawmaker and now judge, Sean O’Brien now has a new title.

Judge O’Brien was officially sworn into his new position Wednesday by retiring Common Pleas Court Judge Wyatt McKay.

Due to age limits, McKay couldn’t seek reelection. He served on the bench for 36 years.

O’Brien ran for McKay’s seat unopposed in the November General Election. He says it’s a little overwhelming but is excited to get started.

“There’s not a lot of turnover here in Trumbull County, and now to be one of the first judges to start that turnover, it’s daunting,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien’s family, other judges, elected officials, attorneys, former Ohio EPA Director Craig Butler and a Foxconn executive all attended the ceremony.