AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio voters will have just one issue to decide in next month’s statewide special election.

State Issue 1 would change the state’s Constitution to require a 60% majority on future amendments as well as petition signatures from all 88 counties in Ohio.

Right now, a simple majority of 50% plus one is all that’s needed, with petitions collected from half the counties in the state.

State Senator Michael Rulli, R-33rd district, says voters must decide how easy it will be to change the Constitution.

“I suggest anyone watching do your homework. Research whether you are yes or no. Do the research on Issue 1 and make up your mind,” Rulli said.

You can hear more from both sides of Issue One next Tuesday night. WKBN will stream a debate that will be carried live on WKBN tv 27 beginning at 7 p.m.

The statewide special election will be held August 8.