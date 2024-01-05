(WKBN) – Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order on Friday to ban Ohio’s medical professionals from performing gender transition surgery on transgender youth.

But then last week, he vetoed House Bill 68, which includes the “Save Adolescents from Experimentation (Safe Act) and the “Save Women’s Sports” acts. The legislation would bar medical professionals from providing gender-affirming care, like puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy, to trans children in the state.

DeWine said the exception with Friday’s executive order is the surgery part. He said a ban on gender transition surgery is the exception because there is a “broad consensus against surgeries for minors.”

State Senator Michael Rulli, R-33rd District, said in addition to gender-affirming care, the Safe Act also includes language preventing biological males from competing in women’s sporting events. Rulli predicts lawmakers will easily override DeWine’s HB 68 veto.

“I do think it’s a decent attempt for him to try and find a pathway or a bridge to both of these chambers so he could have a meeting of the minds. Unfortunately for him, I think it’s probably too little too late,” Rulli said.

Rulli believes Members in both the State Senate and House will hold their override votes on DeWine’s veto before the end of this month.

“There’s 26 in my caucus, so we already have 25 and possibly 26 votes to override. I think might have 26 to override. We only need 21,” Rulli said.

Patty Coller and David Rees contributed to this report.